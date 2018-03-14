× Trump supporters and protesters hold rallies in Frontenac

FRONTENAC, MO – Not everyone is happy President Trump is in St. Louis. town.

Both the supporters and protesters have kept their demonstration peaceful hear the Hilton Hotel on Lindbergh Boulevard.

Tonight, the president is at the hotel for a private fundraising event for GOP Senate Candidate -Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who kicked off his campaign to unseat U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, D-MO, in a nationally watched senate race.