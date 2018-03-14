Isaac Bruce Foundation offering scholarships to high school graduates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Super Bowl Champion Isaac Bruce lives in his home state of Florida, but he still invests a lot of time and effort in the St. Louis community. The former Rams wide receiver is helping high school graduates realize their dreams of going to college.

The Isaac Bruce Foundation offers college-bound students scholarships to help defray the cost of tuition and offers financial support for transportation through the foundation's Flight 300 program. Bruce remembers when he was accepted to attend college in California, but he didn't have $300 to pay for the plane ticket to get there.

Bruce, a member of the Greatest Show on Turf says he doesn't remember how he came up with the money to purchase the ticket, but one thing he does know is he wants to help other students who may find themselves in the same situation he experienced.

Applications are now being accepted for both scholarships.