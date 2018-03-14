× Infant grazed by a bullet in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is investigating a shooting that involves an infant.

Police say the shooting occurred around 7 pm Wednesday evening when shots were fired from a vehicle at another at I-70 and Broadway.

Fox2 was told the child suffered a graze wound to a finger and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the injury appears to be minor.

More details to follow as information becomes available.