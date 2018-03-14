Family searching for missing dog after loved one’s car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT CITY, MO - A family is desperately searching for their loved one’s dog who is missing after a car accident in Wright City on Monday. On Wednesday, loved ones searched for Jack in fields near the accident scene.

The family said Stephen Mason remains in critical condition at Mercy Hospital after the accident. They believe he had a diabetic episode while driving. His wife said he has brain trauma, two broken arms, and a broken leg. She said he has several surgeries ahead of him.

Loved ones said Mason calls the dog “his boy,” and said he rescued the Husky and instantly fell in love with him. They said Mason was driving from Indiana to Southeast Missouri and was heading to a lake house.

The family says Jack was wearing a red collar and isn’t chipped. They ask if you find him to contact them on Facebook.