Families say it’s time for the community to step up and provide information on killer

ST. LOUIS – A woman and her friend were shot and killed just feet away from her 5-year-old son. Detectives want to find the suspects because not only did they shoot into a group of people with a child, but they used an assault rifle in the attack.

Devon Fletcher and Whitney Brown were friends from school. According to Brown’s mother Erica Jones, on August 13th, 2015 Whitney was near Devon’s house and told him to walk down Shulte Street to say hello. Whitney was with her sister and her 5-year-old son JaKeem.

Jones said Whitney and Devon were laughing and playing with JaKeem and then Devon put Jakeem back in the car. She said right after that gunfire erupted. JaKeem hid behind the car seat. Devon was hit by a bullet in the stomach. Whitney was hit in her chest and leg. Both were taken to the hospital where they died of their injuries.

Police are still looking for the people responsible.

“We are in this position now where six people were shot at, we have a 5-year-old without a mother and we don’t know what happened,” St. Louis Police Lt. Scott Abuchon said. “We know we have a suspect with an assault rifle and a handgun and a small white pickup truck and that’s all we have on them.”

Devon would have turned 31 Tuesday and also left behind a child. JaKeem is now seven and clings to the color green, which was Whitney’s favorite color.

Both families believe that someone has information on this case that can help police and it’s time for the community to step up.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest in this case. You can email or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are completely anonymous.