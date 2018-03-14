Couple who took bathroom pictures of young girl has concerning history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The troubling case began when St. Louis County police reported catching Heather McDorman taking pictures of an 11-year-old girl in a South County Mall bathroom. It led to her connection to a man named Zachary Hamby.

McDorman, 29, has a history of working with kids and people in need. Hamby, 28, has a history of being reported as a peeping tom and impersonating a police officer.

The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office charged both with invasion of privacy for taking inappropriate pictures and statutory sodomy for reportedly admitting to abusing a 4-year-old boy.

In 2014, Hamby pleaded guilty for pretending to be a police officer in Brentwood so he could grope a woman. His Facebook profile shows him in an Oklahoma Highway Patrol jacket.

His neighbors on Naomi Street in Florissant remember seeing him outside almost every day – not only pretending to be a police officer, but also peeping in kids’ windows.

One neighbor, who didn’t want to show his face, said he’s watched Hamby carefully for years.

“I’ve seen him sitting in the back of his pickup truck thinking he was an officer or trying to make people think that he was,” the neighbor said. “That he was watching people, what they were doing … I’ve always watched him for that reason.”

St Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch said there may be victims who don’t even know they’ve been photographed.

“I have no doubt there are other victims out there,” he said. “We’ve located numerous photographs similar to what they were taking in this incident on their phones and so anybody who thinks they may have been victimized, we hope they will contact the county police department.”

McDorman doesn’t have a criminal history. Her Facebook page says she’s worked as a school bus aide in Imperial and currently works as a home health aide. However, we contacted that company which reported putting her on probation in 2016. Then she quit. A spokesman said there was nothing in her history that would flag her at that time, but there will be now.