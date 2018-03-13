Woman arrested for taking pictures of girl in mall restroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A woman in her 30s sits in jail after allegedly taking photos of a child inside a women's bathroom at the South County Mall.

St. Louis County police arrested the woman Monday around 3:30 p.m. at the mall.

A police spokesperson said the suspect was taking pictures of an 11-year-old young girl while inside the women's restroom. Officers arrested the woman without incident and with the help of mall security.

The suspect, 29-year-old Heather McDorman, was charged with invasion of privacy and two counts of statutory sodomy. According to the probable cause statement, police then discovered she was working with a man named Zachary Hamby, taking pictures of people at other locations.

The sodomy charges were handed down after the defendants admitted to abusing a 4-year-old boy, police said.

According to McDorman's own Facebook page, she once worked as a school bus aide and currently works as a home health aide.

"These crimes happen everywhere and we really need people to come forward with them," said Sgt. Shawn McGuire, St. Louis County Police Department. "Pay attention in all surroundings, especially in public places."

People near the mall struggled to comprehend what happened.

"I have two daughters and I'm a very peaceful person as a rule, but if I found someone doing that - violating the privacy of my child? I would probably have a very strong-maybe physical-reaction," said Judi Davis.

McDorman remains inside the St. Louis County jail. Police do expect to hear from more victims.