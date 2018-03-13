× Western Missouri man charged with sex assault in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a Belton, Missouri in connection with a sexual assault case.

According to Officer Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the incident occurred March 11 in the 2900 block of University Meadows Drive. The victim, an 18-year-old man, woke to find a stranger standing in his bedroom. The victim told the individual to leave, but the suspect took out a firearm and threatened the victim. The suspect then forced intercourse on the victim at gunpoint.

Granda said the victim later identified his assailant as 23-year-old Devonta Bagley.

Bagley was arrested on March 13 and charged with one count of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, one count of first-degree burglary, and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains in custody on $500,000 cash-only bond.