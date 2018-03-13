× St. Louis Football Club games to broadcast on KPLR in 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO, – KPLR 11, Tribune Broadcasting’s St. Louis CW affiliate, and the Saint Louis Football Club jointly announced today a renewed broadcast partnership. KPLR 11 will be the local home for ten Saint Louis FC matches throughout the 2018 USL regular season. All broadcasts will be away matches at the following dates and times:

March 16 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at Rio Grande Valley FC

March 24 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at San Antonio FC

April 21 – 7:00 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at OKC Energy FC

May 12 – 9:00 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at Orange County SC

May 26 – 7:00 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

June 9 – 7:30 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at Tulsa Roughnecks FC

June 23 – 10:00 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at Sacramento Republic FC

July 7 – 10:00 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at Las Vegas Lights FC

July 28 – 9:30 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at Reno 1868 FC

September 29 – 8:00 p.m. CT – Saint Louis FC at Phoenix Rising FC

“We are excited to continue our partnership with KPLR 11 in 2018 by airing 10 away matches,” said STLFC President, Patrick Barry. “Bringing away matches to homes, restaurants, and bars throughout the St. Louis area is an important part of our long-term plan for the club. Our passionate fan base deserves greater access to away matches and this partnership makes that possible.”

“We’re thrilled to continue local television broadcasts of Saint Louis FC soccer in St. Louis,” said Kurt Krueger, VP/Station Manager/Director of Sales, FOX 2 & KPLR 11. “The rich history of local sports on KPLR 11, combined with the popularity of soccer in St. Louis creates a win for everyone,” added Krueger.

Saint Louis FC is beginning its fourth season in the United Soccer League and will compete in the Western Conference against 16 other clubs. The team is managed by Head Coach Anthony Pulis who joins the club after managing Orlando City B for the past two seasons. The team has played six preseason games against a mix of amateur, college, and professional teams with an undefeated 4-0-2 record and 30 goals scored with only five goals conceded.

KPLR 11 The CW is St. Louis’ CW network affiliate, programming a strong schedule of news, sports and entertainment. For additional information, visit KPLR-TV’s website at http://www.kplr11.com.