Mother speaks out about pulling her son from a car, while being held at gunpoint In carjacking

GRANITE CITY, IL - A Granite City mother and her 2-year-old son were carjacked at gunpoint Monday in the Walmart parking lot.

Angie Shields said she had just parked and was getting out of her truck at the Walmart located at 379 West Pontoon Road in Granite City to pick up pull-ups for her son when a black Ford four-door hatchback pulled up behind her. Shield’s said the two men said something, but she couldn't hear them so she took a step closer to their vehicle. That's when they demanded her keys and she noticed the driver had a gun.

"I basically yelled at him and said, 'I am getting my son'. As soon as I said that, he pulled the gun upon me as I turned away, to be honest for a split second, I really did think he was going to shoot me," said Angie Shields.

Angie said in those tense moments, she may have blacked out but knew whatever happened, she had to protect her son sitting in the back seat.

"I handed the guy the keys and I went straight for my son, opened the back door, unbuckled him and pulled him out," she said. "They can have anything they want. Everything is replaceable. My son is not."

The two suspects took off, one in the black Ford, the other in her rental car described as a blue 2017 Ford F-150 with Missouri plates: 2UW567.

Her husband Travis is amazed at his wife's bravery.

"She's a true hero," Travis Shields said. "I'm just blessed that we're all together."

Angie wants others to be aware of their surroundings because from what she's hearing from other Granite City residents, her case isn't the first time recently that someone was carjacked in that same parking lot.

"A police officer said with the Walmart being so close to the highway for them to get across the river, it’s an easy target and with me being alone with my 2-year-old, I was a target," she said.

Granite City Police said the suspects got away with Angie's truck full of groceries that she had just purchased from the neighboring Aldi's. Her pastor has put together a YouCaring site to raise money for Angie and her family. As it turns out, the carjacking isn't the only trauma and hardship they're currently facing. Her husband, Travis, was in a car accident, underwent surgery for his injuries and is out of work recovering. If you'd like to help, click on this link:

The carjacking remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Granite City Police at 618-877-6111.