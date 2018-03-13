Intruder sexually assaults UMSL student in apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County authorities have charged a suspect in the sexual assault of an 18-year-old male UMSL student. 23-year-old Devonta Bagley is charged with one count of sodomy or attempted sodomy, one count of burglary and 2 counts of armed criminal action.

St. Louis County Police report the victim lived in the University Meadows campus apartments. Police say the victim woke up early Sunday morning and saw a stranger in his apartment and told the stranger to leave. Police say Bagley then held a gun on the victim and sexually assaulted him.

The victim reported the attack the next day and St. Louis County police quickly made an arrest.

Bagley was also arrested in Riley County, KS in September and charged with a similar crime. He was given a $100,000 bail and has a pending court date. Online records show Bagley was enrolled as a graduate student at UMSL.

Students on campus said there have been other recent reports of attacks but generally feel safe.

“It just really made me think wow, it can happen anywhere,” said UMSL student Patrick Charleston.

UMSL sent out a notice after the attack was reported giving students safety reminders.

“They’ve been sending out safety tips and making police more available. I’ve seen the campus police a lot more frequently,” said UMSL student Noelle Chandler.

Bagley is jailed on a $500,000 cash only bond.