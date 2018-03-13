Illinois Senate expected to vote on 3 gun control measures Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The Illinois Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to send three-gun control measures to Gov. Bruce Rauner's desk.

Fox 2 News spoke with southern Illinois senators from both parties ahead of the vote.

Whether controlled by Republicans or Democrats, state legislatures from across the country have been trying to come to a consensus on protecting citizens from gun violence ever since the Valentine's Day massacre at a school in Parkland, FL.

"Everybody supports making our school kids more safe and making sure that people who suffer from mental illness don`t have access to firearms," said Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo.

Wednesday, the Democratic majority in the Senate is calling votes on bills to ban the sales of semi-automatic rifles to those under the age of 21, a ban on bump stocks like the one used in the Las Vegas massacre and a 72-hour waiting period on sales of semi-automatic weapons.

On some of the bills, Sen. Bill Haine, D-Alton, is ready to vote the party line.

"I`m going to vote to ban bump stocks and I don`t mind a waiting period, I think that`s reasonable too," Haine said. "We have a waiting period to do a background check, we could have a waiting period that runs concurrently to buy."

However, when it comes to the age limit legislation, both southern Illinois senators are thinking about what the second amendment means to constituents.

"My understanding of the proposals is they are really gun confiscation bills," Schimpf said. "People would have to turn in guns that the already possess without any compensation whatsoever."

"It felonizes many law-abiding citizens," Haine said. "It could even cause criminal charges against young people who have legally bought a weapon over the years.”

Both lawmakers caution the legislature against using Chicago solutions to solve Chicago problems in Springfield.

"The folks up north are good people and they`re suffering from criminals with handguns, just as the people in St. Louis," Haine said. "And what you do with the criminals, you lock them up."

Perhaps in a sign of what’s to come for the bills, Rauner vetoed a measure Tuesday (HB 1657) to require state licensing of gun shops. Rauner has suggested he supports a bump stock ban but believes the other measures endanger Illinoisans' constitutional rights.

The bills the Senate will vote on Wednesday are HB 1467, HB 1468 and HB 1465.