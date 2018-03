Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO – Firefighters were called to Debbie Drive in St. Peters around 10 pm Tuesday night for a house fire. The blaze was extinguished by fire crews, but the house seems to be a total loss.

Residents in the home escaped the fire and no one was injured by the fire.

Fire officials on the scene believe the fire started near the home's fireplace

An investigation is ongoing.