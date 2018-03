× Earth, Wind & Fire coming to Peabody Opera House

ST. LOUIS – The psychedelic fusion group Earth, Wind & Fire are coming to the Peabody Opera House this summer.

The beloved group behind such hits as “Shining Star,” “September,” “Fantasy,” and “That’s the Way of the World” will perform Friday, August 24.

Tickets to see the six-time Grammy-winning band go on sale Friday, March 16 at 10 a.m. Prices have not been announced.