C3 Fitness- Indoor Cardio Workout

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Tuesday and Cason from C3 Fitness has some tips for a healthier you. He joined Angela Hutti on the KPLR 11 set to demonstrate the Indoor Cardio Workout.
Indoor Cardio Workout – Repeat 3-5 times
· 30 jumping jacks
· 5 push ups
· 25 high knees
· 7 burpees
· 10 crunches
· 7 squats
· 5 push ups
· 10 crunches
· 5 pushups
· 7 squats
· 30 jumping jacks
· 1 minute wall sit
· 5 push ups
· 25 highs knees
Modified for on-air – We will demo
· jumping jacks
· push ups
· high knees
· burpees
· crunches
· squats
· minute wall sit