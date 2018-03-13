C3 Fitness- Indoor Cardio Workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Tuesday and Cason from C3 Fitness has some tips for a healthier you. He joined Angela Hutti on the KPLR 11 set to demonstrate the Indoor Cardio Workout.

Indoor Cardio Workout – Repeat 3-5 times

· 30 jumping jacks

· 5 push ups

· 25 high knees

· 7 burpees

· 10 crunches

· 7 squats

· 5 push ups

· 10 crunches

· 5 pushups

· 7 squats

· 30 jumping jacks

· 1 minute wall sit

· 5 push ups

· 25 highs knees

