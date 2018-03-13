Belleville police investigating the scalding of a toddler
BELLEVILLE, IL – The Belleville Police Department is investigating the scalding at a child daycare facility Monday, March 12th.
Police tell Fox 2 that they were contacted by an employee of Kolor Wheel around 9:45 pm. The employee told officers arriving on scene that the 23-month-old child had been burned by hot water when immersed in a bathtub.
Detectives on the scene talked to the mother of the child.
The child was transported to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.
Police have also contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
An investigation is ongoing.
38.541129 -90.004208