21st Ward Alderman John Collins-Muhammad arrested

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad (21st Ward) was arrested Monday afternoon following an accident.

According to Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, Collins-Muhammad was driving northbound on N. Sarah Avenue when he rear-ended a vehicle at a stop sign just after 3:30 p.m.

There were no reported injuries connected with the accident.

When a responding officer ran the alderman’s information, he discovered Collins-Muhammad had five active city bench warrants and a fugitive warrant from Jefferson City.

Collins-Muhammad was arrested for the outstanding warrants and also ticketed for driving on a suspended license and failure to display proof of insurance.

According to city attorney Julian Bush, Collins-Muhammad had three warrants tied to 2015 ordinance violations for two traffic cases and petty larceny. At the time, he agreed to pay a fine, but Collins-Muhammad never paid the fine nor did he appear in court to ask for a postponement. In 2017, the alderman was charged with three new ordinance violations for running a stop sign and driving with a suspended license. He did not show up for court in that matter.

The Jefferson City warrant was issued afterCollins-Muhammad failed to appear in court for a local traffic offense.

Collins-Muhammad remains in police custody as of Tuesday afternoon.