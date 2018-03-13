1 killed, 6 injured in deadly Imperial accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, MO - A woman is dead and six others are injured, including four children after a multi-vehicle crash in imperial.

Dan Gray reported live from Imperial with the latest from investigators.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox was over the scene showing two of the four cars directly involved. The Highway Patrol says a red Chevy Impala heading northbound on 61-67 crossed over a lane while it was on a curve and hit a white GMC Yukon head on. "The driver of the passenger car that crossed over the center line, unfortunately, was fatally injured she was not wearing her seat belt and at the time of the crash and was partially ejected from the vehicle."

Pat Welsh of Imperial drove by the accident shortly after it happened, "I come up over the hill and I mean it was all chaos simply cars everywhere. And the truck was in the ditch or the SUV and the red car on oh my Lord no one could survive that."

The impact of the two vehicles caused quite a loud noise. I just heard a boom but the way the big trucks come through here that's; what it sounded like I didn't pay no mind to it because when a trash truck comes through it sounds like a boom and I thought it was a truck going through here you know and he said it was an accident and that's what I heard then," said Pat Welsh, a resident of Imperial.

The woman driving the red car was pronounced dead at the scene. In the white SUV, a female adult and two boys ages 8 and 10 suffered minor injuries. Another car sideswiped by the SUV, that was carrying a female adult and two girls ages 4 and 9. They only suffered minor to moderate injuries.

First responders had to cut apart a car to rescue the victims. Corporal Wheetley said, "it is very rough on the officers involved and the emergency workers we hate to see anybody injured especially children involved they're so innocent.”

The Highway Patrol says the fourth vehicle involved in the accident was hit by debris from the crash. No one injured in that vehicle. Names of the victims have not yet been released. The Highway Patrol says the dead woman was in her late 20’s. Highway 61-67 was shut down for about three hours while accident reconstruction crews worked the scene. No word on what caused the accident.