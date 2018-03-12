Two women injured in hit-and-run accident on N. Kingshighway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Two women were injured in a hit-and-run accident overnight in north St. Louis as a result of an unrelated drive-by shooting.

They were hit by the driver of a silver car just after 1 a.m. in a parking lot on N. Kingshighway at Enright Avenue, located in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. Both victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

A 21-year-old woman suffered a broken pelvis and was listed in critical condition. The other victim, a 46-year-old, suffered a broken leg and was said to be in stable condition.

Investigators learned the driver of the silver car struck the women after being shot by a person in another car. The driver of the silver car, a 21-year-old woman, turned up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her thigh.

Police apprehended the suspected shooter, identified as a 47-year-old man.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.