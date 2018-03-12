× Pair arrested for robbery at Brentwood Metro garage

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two people in connection with an attempted carjacking and robbery caught on camera at the Brentwood Metro garage.

According to court documents, the incident occurred December 17, 2017.

Surveillance video shows the victim woman parking her car in the first spot near the entrance. Brentwood police said she was headed to a restaurant to grab take-out.

Almost as soon as the woman got out of her car, three people approach her from behind. One suspect grabbed the woman, lifted her up, and carried her back toward her vehicle. The suspect threw the woman to the ground and placed a knee on her back. One suspect attempted to get the woman’s keys while others punched the victim. A passerby heard the screams and walked toward the vehicle. The suspects fled the area on foot.

The passerby helped the victim to a nearby restaurant and they called the police. The victim suffered an abrasion on her left elbow, a cut on the inside of her bottom lip, and a mark on her right cheek.

Detectives found surveillance video of the three suspects–two men and a woman–riding the MetroLink to the Brentwood stop.

Two of the suspects, Christopher Mitchell and Alexis Jones, saw the surveillance video aired on the local news and opted to turn themselves in to police.

Mitchell was charged with second-degree attempted robbery and Jones with second-degree robbery.