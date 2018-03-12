Man robs restaurant, waits for police to arrest him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - It’s likely a first for the Clayton Police Department: a man robs a restaurant, and then waited to be arrested.

Last week, Paul Borroni, 57, entered the popular restaurant, CJ Muggs, on Central Avenue.

He announced a robbery to the bartender.

“He said, ‘Give me your money, or I’m going to shoot you,” Clayton Police Captain Stewart Glenn said. “And he just stood there. And he said, ‘Now call the police, or I’m going to shoot you. So, she called police, and we showed up, and we took him into custody.”

Borroni’s criminal history includes forgery, theft, and most recently, attempted robbery, for which he was sentenced to 12 years in 2006.

“It’s unusual for people to want to go back to jail,” Captain Glenn said.

CJ Muggs is a popular dining establishment in downtown Clayton, with no history of criminal activity.

How Borroni selected it, was based purely on location, police said.

“He rode the MetroLink to town. Walked up the street. And that’s the first establishment he saw.” And decided to go rob the place,” Captain Glenn said.

No one was harmed during the incident, and the money was returned.

Borroni faces first-degree robbery charges and is being held on $250,000 cash only bond.