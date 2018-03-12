Madison County woman charged in fatal wrong-way accident

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – The Madison County State’s Attorney filed charges Monday against a woman in a deadly wrong-way accident back in January.

Amanda Runtz is charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death, reckless homicide and reckless driving

Prosecutors say she had benzodiazepines in her system.

]On January 17th, investigators say she drove her car southbound in the northbound lanes of interstate 255 hitting two cars.

Marlon Burford was killed another man was hurt.