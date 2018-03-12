Creve Coeur residents concerned over proposed Hotel project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - A heated debate Monday night over two controversial development proposals in Creve Coeur.

One of the proposals wants to turn the HBE Corp. Office building on Olive Boulevard into a 260-room hotel.

The other proposal which received a majority vote of approval would add a cluster of homes in and near the Emerald Green Estates subdivision.

Many people who live near the HBE office building argued Monday that that hotel will bring with it more traffic in an already congested area.

Residents said that the hotel proposed for the corner of Olive and Mosley would be too close to their homes bringing with it noise and pollution.

“Right now, it’s a 9-5 Monday through Friday office,” said Brian Finnegan, who lives in the subdivision, “now when you put pools and a lot of outdoor space where people can be out there loitering and drinking and partying late into the night, it’s very disruptive to our fairly suburban type of community.”

“The developer says that with the growth in primarily the 39th north innovation district, that the city in this area is underserved as far as needs for a hotel,” said Mayor Barry Glantz.

The council discussed re-zoning that would allow the development of a hotel.

No vote was taken on the project and is slated to make a return for discussion on April 9.

Meanwhile, the approved proposal for the cluster homes development would build nine homes where currently there are four homes. The development could be built to serve as a senior citizens living facility.

“The green space is very important part of this neighborhood,” said Finnegan, “we are worried about runoff issues we are worried about traffic issues and really architecturally this is a super contemporary look.”

Finnegan who is the lead trustee of Emerald Green Estates said that residents will start working on securing funds to launch a petition to change the council’s vote and potentially place an injunction against the project.