Clinton-Peabody residents plan to pressure housing commissioners over mice infestation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Residents of the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex are going hold a demonstration at the St. Louis Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting next Thursday, on March 22nd.

You Paid For It first exposed the problem last September.

The Housing Authority has spent $175,000 on exterminators and other actions since then but the problem is still not solved.

State Senator Jamilah Nasheed is leading a protest at the monthly housing commission meeting next week.

Senator Nasheed did get active on the issue shortly after You Paid For It broke the story last September.

She said she saw Elliott Davis' Posts on Facebook and decided to take action. Back then she called a meeting attended by about 200 residents plus the head of the Housing Authority and the St Louis Health Department that's been investigating the issue.

Residents want to talk to the executive director's bosses since they don't think they're getting enough action from director Cheryl Lovell.

Residents and their supporters aren’t the only ones pressuring the Housing Authority for action.

The St. Louis Health Department has also been on the case.

The You Paid For It Team has been reporting on the problem since last August when the Housing Authority alerted residents that it was bringing in six feral cats to deal with the mice.

The Health Department says they can't see where the cats have done much good.

The meeting is slated to start at 4:30 pm in Board Room A at 3520 Page Boulevard in St. Louis city.