St. Louis Fire Department installs thousands of smoke alarms across city

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The St. Louis Fire Department will conduct a smoke detector blitz on Saturday, and Firefighters along with the American Red Cross will be going door-to-door throughout the city of St. Louis installing thousands of smoke alarms.

The St. Louis Fire Department Smoke Alarm Program was established in August of 1984. Since its inception, the program has been funded almost entirely by donations. In addition to private donations, this program is currently being funded through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The program provides smoke alarms, free of charge, to any owner-occupied home in the city of St. Louis.

The smoke alarm program, along with other community outreach efforts, has allowed the city of St. Louis to realize single-digit civilian fire fatalities over the years. Single-digit fire fatalities in a major city are almost unheard of in the fire community.

Any city resident in need of a smoke alarm can contact the St. Louis Fire Department Headquarters, Monday – Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at (314) 533-3406