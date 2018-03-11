SEC Tournament fans spent millions in St. Louis Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Fans leaving the SEC Tournament at the Scottrade Center spent millions of dollars in the St. Louis area this weekend. When we asked fans how much they spent, nearly everyone said it was more than a $1,000.

“A couple thousand dollars,” said Kentucky fan Tammy Kearns.

“Plenty of it was spent by family also for sure,” said Tennessee resident Jason Kennedy.

He said his wife and children did a lot of sightseeing while he focused on the basketball games.

“They’ve been enjoying the zoo, the Arch, they love St. Louis,” he said.

Kearns said her experience was positive. She said her family could get in and out of traffic easily during the tournament games.

The economic impact was felt by hotels, bars and restaurants in the downtown area. Caleco’s server Tiennessa Smith said business has been great.

“They’ve brought us great business and we really appreciate it,” said Smith.