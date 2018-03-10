× Trump: I know Oprah’s ‘weakness’

President Donald Trump said the person he most wants to run against in 2020 is Oprah Winfrey, predicting the campaign “would be a painful experience for her.”

“Oh, I’d love Oprah to win,” Trump said. “I’d love to beat Oprah. I know her weakness.”

Trump said he knows Winfrey well and repeated that he would love to run against her.

Speculation mounted earlier this year that Winfrey might seek the presidency in 2020, following a speech at the Golden Globes and comments from close friends that she was considering it.

She has said publicly she does not intend to run for president, and Trump called her “very insecure” in a tweet last month.

By Eli Watkins, CNN