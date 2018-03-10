Sydney’s Soldiers escort brave 8-year-old on her final ride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO - On Saturday it was a final ride for a young girl who spent much of her life fighting cancer.

The 8-year-old received full police honors for her funeral.

Sydney passed away on February 28th.

She was made the first Honorary Police Chief for Saint Charles County, shortly after being diagnosed when she was 5-years-old.

The honor guard stood at the cemetery and Sydney's last call will go out on the radio bands.

She was escorted by more than 600 motorcycle riders who call themselves "Sydney's Soldiers."

This little girl was a true Angel on earth and brought thousands of people from all over the world together to help her in this fight. Hundreds came together to honor Sydney with the respect and love she so truly deserves. She stated at one time, she wanted to hear the roar of motorcycles in heaven. Sydney’s favorite color was purple, many wore a headband or head cover in purple in her honor. Everyone also wore yellow arm bands on their left upper arm (this is the color of childhood cancer awareness).