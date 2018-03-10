Pulse – St. Louis Area Diaper Bank

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Area Diaper Bank is helping to change lives of parents and their children one diaper at a time. The non-profit is the only organization of its kind in the Gateway City region that is addressing an urgent need for diapers. Find out how the organization is helping families. Also, find out how high school students are getting a jump start on their careers working with animals.
Guests:
- Julia Moss, St Louis Diaper Bank Board Member
- Tricia Gooden, Cornerstone Center For Early Learning Headstart And Family Outreach Coordinator
- Debbie Velcheck, Social Worker Hazelwood School District
- Jessica Adams, Executive Director and Founder of the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank.
- Nikki Wagstaff, a Senior at Mehlville High School
- Rebecca Wurl, a Senior at Lindbergh High School
- Erica Zengerling, President and Founder of Saving Grace Animal Rescue