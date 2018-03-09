Weekend lane closures from I-55/44 split to Poplar Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Know before you go. MoDOT is closing northbound Interstate 55 and eastbound Interstate 44 in downtown St. Louis this weekend starting tonight at 8 p.m. Workers will be repairing the pavement and drainage where the interstates pass over South Third Street.

The Poplar Street Bridge will remain open during the work but the ramp from I-55/44 northbound to the bridge will close tonight at 7 p.m.

The roads should reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews will close:

Northbound I-55 at I-44 at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.

I-44 at the exit to 7th and Park/Broadway at 8 p.m. The detour will be marked.

The ramp from EB I-44 /NB I-55 to Walnut will be closed at 7 p.m.

The ramp from 8th and Marion to eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 will be closed at 7 p.m.

The ramp from northbound I-55 to Gravois at 7 p.m.

The ramp from eastbound I-44/northbound I-55 to the Poplar Street Bridge at 7 p.m.

All lanes are expected to be open by 5 a.m. Monday.

For additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions, visit http://traveler.modot.org/map.