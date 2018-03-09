ST. LOUIS - Tyler Brucker is a seventh-grader at Morgan Selvidge Middle School in the Rockwood School District. His mother tells us that he has been fascinated with weather since he was a toddler and has plans to study meteorology in college. Tyler was also chosen to be the Meteorologist at the Junior Achievement BizTown in Greater St. Louis. Tyler Brucker is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.
Weather Kid of the Week – Tyler Bruckner
-
John Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week!
-
Weather Kid of the Week – Lizzie Jennings
-
Fuller’s Weather Kid of the Week!
-
Pontoon Beach woman recounts generosity of officer injured in Hwy 111 crash
-
How cold is too cold for school children
-
-
Woman charged with neglect after baby suffers head trauma
-
Early spring temperatures pose risk to your garden
-
Film and TV star John Goodman comes back to St. Louis to visit KTRS
-
St. Louis area school superintendent finds candy ‘bribes’ for snow day on his front porch
-
Parents call daughter’s recovery miraculous, after she collapsed on basketball court
-
-
How schools will handle transporting students in the brutal cold
-
School that takes in delinquent teens develops college, career prep program
-
Congressional candidate defends AR-15 giveaway after Florida school shooting