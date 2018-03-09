Weather Kid of the Week – Tyler Bruckner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tyler Brucker is a seventh-grader at Morgan Selvidge Middle School in the Rockwood School District. His mother tells us that he has been fascinated with weather since he was a toddler and has plans to study meteorology in college. Tyler was also chosen to be the Meteorologist at the Junior Achievement BizTown in Greater St. Louis. Tyler Brucker is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.