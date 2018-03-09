Police need help identifying suspects in south St. Louis stabbing

ST. LOUIS, MO- St. Louis Metropolitan Police detectives need help identifying suspects involved in a stabbing incident that occurred on February 19, 2018. It happened outside a bar at Oceola and Compton around 2:00am.

The victims, two men and one woman, were leaving the bar when they got involved in a with one of the suspects. During the fight, one of the suspects stabbed the male victims each one time in the stomach. That same suspect punched the female victim in the face. A second suspect stood-by flourishing a knife during the incident. They both fled on foot.

The two stabbing victims were treated at the hospital. The woman refused medical attention.

The first suspect is described as being 25-30-years old, 6’0”, 170 lbs., with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with white lettering and black pants. The second suspect is around 35, 5’09”, 210 lbs., with short hair. He was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans

Police are also looking for a female suspect that is approximately 25-years old, and has an average height and build.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.