O’Fallon father no longer considered missing, police say

O’FALLON, Mo. – O’Fallon, Missouri police have called off the search for a man who seemingly disappeared earlier this week.

On Friday afternoon, police said their investigation revealed that Adam Tumbrink was not an endangered missing person after being spotted with a woman who had also been reported missing.

Police said he was seen on Thursday, March 8 by an independent witness.

“This is not a criminal matter,” police said.

Tumbrink’s family has since been contacted.

Tumbrink, 39, had not been seen or heard from by his family since Tuesday, March 6 when he spoke to his wife on the phone his wife around 5 p.m. that day.

The husband and father of two works in the construction industry and told his wife he was going to do a bid on a project, then run a few errands before returning home. Tumbrink has yet to return.

“This is highly unlikely of him, so (I’m) really puzzled, confused, upset,” said Shannon Lewandoski, Tumbrink’s friend.

On Thursday, March 8, Tumbrink’s SUV was spotted in a parking lot near Highway K and Interstate 64, about 10 miles away from his home. O’Fallon police searched the vehicle.

“His car was unlocked, cellphone was laying on the front seat. It was turned off, but it was charged,” said Lewandoski. “The car being unlocked is a little strange especially having valuable items in it.”

Tumbrink’s family had hoped he will return home soon.

“Adam, we miss you very much,” said the missing man’s wife, Nicole Tumbrink, while comforting their distraught children. “All three of us love you more than anything. We want you home.”

You can read the statement from the O’Fallon Police Department below in its entirety: