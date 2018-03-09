March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month

Approximately 50,000 people will die from colon cancer this year. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and Fox 2's Sandy Miller sat down with Mark Lough, who has stage-4 colon cancer, and Dr. Sheetal Sharma from Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology to talk about who's at risk, warning signs and the importance of screening and early detection.