Approximately 50,000 people will die from colon cancer this year. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and Fox 2's Sandy Miller sat down with Mark Lough, who has stage-4 colon cancer, and Dr. Sheetal Sharma from Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology to talk about who's at risk, warning signs and the importance of screening and early detection.
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month
-
Teen delivers hundreds of solar lamps to Puerto Ricans without power
-
School bus with students on board caught in gun battle crossfire
-
Family shares heartbreaking photo of dying girl to raise awareness of rare cancer
-
Rabbi with prior sex crime conviction arrested in underage sex trafficking bust
-
Girl lying next to grieving grandfather in heartbreaking photo dies of cancer
-
-
Joe Biden consoles Meghan McCain on father’s cancer diagnosis
-
Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens’ extramarital affair
-
Coffee may come with a cancer warning in California
-
Hot tea linked to cancer in people who smoke and drink, study says
-
Missouri lawmakers show bi-partisan support for firefighters who get cancer
-
-
With help from friends, 20-year-old man with cancer lives out bucket list
-
Firefighters throw axes to support sick child
-
BJC, Children’s Hospital to open new tower and expanded outpatient facility