Bomb threat causes evacuation at Compton-Drew ILC Middle School

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis City middle school was evacuated Friday morning due to a bomb threat. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were notified of the threat at Compton-Drew Investigative Learning Center around 10 a.m. The school, located near the St. Louis Science Center, was immediately evacuated.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the students were evacuated," officials told FOX 2.

Nearly 500 children attend the magnet school, that concentrates on math and science.

After a thorough search of the building, police gave the all-clear shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Compton-Drew Investigative Learning Center

5130 Oakland

St. Louis, MO 63110

Grades: 6-8