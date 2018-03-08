Would-be carjackers caught on camera at Brentwood Metro garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. - A woman was robbed and assaulted in a popular Brentwood parking garage and police are looking for help identifying the suspects.

Surveillance video from the Brentwood Metro garage shows a woman parking her car in the first spot near the entrance. Brentwood Detective Tim Bone said it was a Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m. and the woman was headed to a restaurant to grab take-out.

Almost as soon as the woman got out of her car, three people walk up behind her. One suspect picks the woman up and forces her back toward her car where she was struck multiple times. A witness passing by heard the screams and when she started walking towards the victim, the suspects ran.

Detectives also found surveillance video of the three suspects-two men and a woman-riding the MetroLink to the Brentwood stop.

If anyone recognizes any of the individuals, they are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS. All tips are anonymous and a tip leading to an arrest is worth a reward.