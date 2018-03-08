Washington Missouri school district closes after off-campus incident with employee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, Mo. - The School District of Washington, Mo. is closed due to a situation that is currently being investigated by the Washington Police Department. Officials say there isn't any threat to the school, but they need more time to analyze this concern.

The Washington Police Department says they are investigating a school district employee. They say an off-campus incident involved the employee.

Investigators tell FOX 2 that the person under investigation is an overnight maintenance worker from Union, Missouri. Authorities in another venue came into contact with the maintenance worker and his friend at a convenience store. They say his behavior and statements were concerning but he did not make any threats to students or staff at the school. He was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

The employee is on administrative leave while this investigation unfolds. Police say the employee isn't in the right frame of mind and isn't dealing with reality too well right now.

The Washington School District is working with the Washington Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to review and investigate information they received overnight.

The school superintendent decided to close the schools at around 5:45am. The timing of the situation led to the decision to cancel classes. This message was tweeted by the school district:

"We regret to inform you that the School District of Washington will be closed today (March 8) due to a situation that is currently being investigated by the Washington Police Department. Although there isn't any threat to our schools, more time is needed to analyze this concern."

The decision to close schools Friday has not yet been made. That news is expected to be released Thursday afternoon.