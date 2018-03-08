St. Louis sports broadcaster running for office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — FOX Sports Midwest Broadcaster Jim Hayes is getting into politics. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 55-year-old, known for his color commentary during Cardinal games, is running for first ward alderman in Crystal Lake Park. The small municipality is located between Frontenac, Town and County, and Des Peres.

Hayes is familiar with fighting with his opponent CarolAnn Giovando. A year ago Hayes sued Ggiovando and the city over an addition the Giovandos started building onto their house next door to the Hayes' property. Attempts at mediation in February failed. The case is set to come up again next Wednesday in St. Louis County circuit court.

Hayes says he's running for office to, "Help protect the rights of all Crystal Lake Park residents, and to make sure that all of its rules and regulations are applied equally. No more special treatment."