Mizzou fans react to Tigers’ loss in SEC Conference tournament

ST. LOUIS - Whether they are wearing black and gold, royal blue, or even red, there were thousands of fans at Scottrade Center.

Before the game, Mizzou fans had two reasons to cheer on their team: the SEC Tournament being in St. Louis for the first time and Michael Porter Jr. returning to the court.

Porter, the 6'10" Freshman forward, had been sitting out for three months after back surgery. He returned for Thursday's tournament game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The black and gold fans were totally optimistic about beating the Georgia Bulldogs. But Georgia upsets Mizzou, and Porter's return came with some growing pains.

"Another close game, but Mizzou lost again. Just frustrating; just frustrating."

Georgia won 62 to 60 over Mizzou. The Bulldogs meet Kentucky in Friday's quarterfinal.

The championship game is set for noon Sunday at Scottrade Center.

"Obviously, a little disappointed; really hyped up, we were the better team going in and Michael Porter Jr. coming back is very exciting, but hopefully this is the one game we lose then we come back in the tournament and then we will them all."

Mizzou's season isn't over just yet. They'll head back to Columbia to hear where they may be going in the NCAA Tournament.