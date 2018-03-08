Missing baby found dead after disturbing text prompts Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Investigators in Oklahoma said the 7-month-old baby who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found dead, according to KFOR.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday, saying they believed the baby was in "imminent danger." Authorities found the body of Jody Minjarez hours later, according to KFOR.

The child's father, 31-year-old Victor Minjarez, was taken into custody, according to police.

According to KFOR, police responded to a domestic assault at a home on Lakecrest Drive on Feb. 19. Police said Minjarez violently attacked the mother of his child and left the home with the baby.

On Feb. 23, the child's mother obtained an emergency Victim Protective Order (VPO) that ordered the baby to be returned to her. Minjarez later sent a text message to a friend saying the child's mother would never see her son again, according to KFOR.

Minjarez and the child's body were found inside a home on Venice Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

Online records show Minjarez was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first-degree murder and desecrating a human corpse.