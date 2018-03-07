Police use drone to locate suspect in burglary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, MO - Creve Coeur Police say it’s the first time they’ve used a drone to help solve an active investigation. A burglary suspect was taken into custody Wednesday morning after a resident on Gaillard Drive reported a suspect was in her garage rifling through her vehicle.

The suspect was seen running into a wooded area. Police set up a perimeter and say with the help of the drone and other resources the suspect was located. He was chased by police on foot and taken into custody. Police say 37-year-old Curtis Poynter is from High Ridge. He is charged with burglary.

Earlier in the morning police took a call for a suspect rifling through a storage container on the back porch of a home in the Hibler Oaks subdivision. There was also a report of an individual pulling car door handles along Woodline Drive and Hickory Glen Lane. About 10 minutes later a residential alarm sounded on the 400 block of Briergreen Court.

“A lot of good people live around here and you hate to see your stuff get stolen,” said Creve Coeur resident Steve Bonnett.

He said drones can be obtrusive but believes it’s a good thing Creve Coeur Police are using one.

“I think generally they’re probably pretty good and especially in the hands of police for a crime-fighting tool,” said Bonnett.

Kevin Kozlowski lives in the area where the suspect was spotted. He had no idea police had a drone but he also supports the way police used it.

“I feel a little bit safer actually knowing now that my community is using that,” he said. Kozlowski also believes the drone could be a deterrent once criminals realize they’re being used to fight crime.