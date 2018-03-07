Police to host meeting on how to prepare and respond to active shooter scenarios

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO – Experts are offering free advice on how to prepare and respond to active shooter scenarios. The St. Peters Police Department will provide training Thursday evening.

The department says the event is especially relevant given recent tragedies, including the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The trainers say participants often ask a lot of good questions.

“The hottest issue that people ask are concealed carry issue. Which is something that opens up to a lot of questions about what people can and can`t do? What their rights are, what to do in a situation like that. We like to talk about it too, because we like to talk to conceal-carry owners, about what to do when the police arrive,” said Officer Melissa Doss of the St. Peters Police Department.

The active shooter training will take place Thursday evening at Spencer Library in St. Peters from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

It is free and open to the public.

You can register through the St. Charles-City County Library website.