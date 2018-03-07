New CW show ‘Life Sentence’ premieres Wednesday night

Posted 5:22 pm, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 05:37PM, March 7, 2018

In "Life Sentence," premiering Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on The CW, the protagonist who was diagnosed with cancer as a child learns she's be cured at age 23. She now has to bridge the gap between her past and a now uncertain future. KPLR 11's Nick Thompson traveled to Hollywood to talk about the show with star Lucy Hale.