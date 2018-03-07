In "Life Sentence," premiering Wednesday night at 9 p.m. on The CW, the protagonist who was diagnosed with cancer as a child learns she's be cured at age 23. She now has to bridge the gap between her past and a now uncertain future. KPLR 11's Nick Thompson traveled to Hollywood to talk about the show with star Lucy Hale.
New CW show ‘Life Sentence’ premieres Wednesday night
-
‘I’m sick:’ man flagged down police to tell them he sexually assaulted a child
-
Star of ‘My 600-lb Life’ dies during filming of reality show
-
Father reveals disturbing details during interrogation about daughter’s murder
-
Walter Scott killing: Son misses dad ‘so much I can’t sleep at night’
-
Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith has massive heart attack
-
-
‘Botched and bloody’: Lawyer says Alabama inmate’s aborted execution was ‘torture’
-
Parents speak out as 10-year-old with flu, pneumonia fights for her life
-
Louis Maull Co. to be sold; barbecue sauce saved
-
Woman confesses to a killing after police spot murder weapon in her Facebook photo
-
Police, flowers and media greet Stoneman Douglas students as they return to school
-
-
Triplets of slain Missouri woman give first national television interview
-
Homeowners catch car break-ins on security camera
-
Trump on China’s Xi being named president for life: ‘Maybe we’ll give that a shot some day’