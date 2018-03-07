Missouri House Committee investigating governor meets in private Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri House Committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens meets in private this morning at the Jefferson City Police Department. The building has a private entrance to protect the identities of witnesses.

The committee held its first meeting at the Capitol last night. It lasted only about five minutes.

The five Republicans and two Democrats on the panel will focus on the accusations, related to the criminal indictment of the governor. They have 40 days to complete their investigation and report to the full house, which will decide if the facts gathered warrant impeachment proceedings.