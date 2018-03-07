Lane closures on westbound I-44 begin Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Department of Transportation will close two westbound lanes on Interstate 44 between Jamieson and Shrewsbury avenues beginning around 6 a.m. Wednesday (March 7).
Crews will close an additional westbound lane each night between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. to set the barrier wall. Only one westbound lane will be open each night while this is happening. Crews may also close one lane on eastbound I-44 outside of the rush periods.
When that work is complete, crews will close the ramp from Shrewsbury Ave. to eastbound I-44 and one lane of eastbound I-44. Crews will then shift the remaining three lanes of traffic onto westbound I-44 for the remainder of the project.
This is all part of MoDOT’s effort to renovate the eastbound I-44 bridge over the railroad tracks at the St. Louis city limits.
To detour around the ramp closure, drivers can get on eastbound I-44 at Arsenal Street. The westbound ramp at Shrewsbury Ave. will not be impacted.
All lanes between Jamieson and Shrewsbury avenues and the Shrewsbury ramp should be back open in December 2018.
