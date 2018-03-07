House committee meets in private with witnesses at Jefferson City Police Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The investigation of Missouri Governor Eric Greitens by a special Missouri House Committee is in its second day in Jefferson City. But they aren`t meeting at the capitol building.

The special house committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens met for over 4 hours, but instead of doing it away at the Capitol, they met at the Jefferson City Police Department.

Battening down the hatches and covering the windows and doors; hoping to keep the identity of their witnesses under wraps.

Republican Committee Chair Jay Barnes met with the six other members including two Democrats for a closed session Wednesday afternoon.

The house has given the committee 40 days to complete the investigation on Governor Greitens.

This comes after his arrest on February 22nd.

He`s charged with felony invasion of privacy; for allegedly taking a picture of a woman that he was having an affair with; who was at least partially nude; without her permission in a way accessible by a computer.

After the 40-day investigation; the house could decide to do nothing or begin the impeachment process.

If Greitens is impeached in the House, the Senate would pick seven judges who would if determine he should be removed from the office, which he`s held for the past 14 months.

At this point there`s isn`t much word on where their investigation stands.

“Guys I think you`re wasting your time asking questions you`re wasting my time asking questions there will be a point in time in which you will know what you need to know what you need to know,” said Barnes.

This investigation is entirely separate from the governor’s legal trial that`s scheduled for May 14th.

Today it was announced that St. Louis criminal defense attorney Scott Rosenblum has joined the governor's legal defense team.