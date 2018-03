Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.LOUIS, MO - The Easter Bunny will be visiting children at all CBL malls in the St. Louis area for photos on April1st. On Monday cats and dogs are welcome to come take pictures as well from 6-9 p.m. The malls participating in the event include Mid Rivers Mall, St. Clair Square, South County Center and West County Center.

Christine Poehling, marketing director for CBL Properties joined FOX2 this morning to discuss the upcoming Easter photo fun.

For more information visit www.cblproperties.com