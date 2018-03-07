Amazon to open new fulfillment center in St. Peters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, Mo. - St. Louis didn't land Amazon's second headquarters but the company still plans on coming to the metro. Amazon plans to open its first Missouri fulfillment center and it'll be located in St. Peters.

The new fulfillment center will create more than 1,500 full-time jobs for the area, with workers picking, packing, and shipping small items like books, electronics, and toys. The only other Amazon facility in Missouri is a sorting center in Hazelwood.

“We’re excited to continue growing our team with our first, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Missouri,” writes Sanjay Shah, Amazon’s Vice President of North America Customer Fulfillment in a statement. “Our ability to expand in Missouri is the result of two things: incredible customers and an outstanding workforce. Amazon is committed to providing great opportunities for employment and creating a positive economic impact for the region.”

Full-time Amazon employees receive competitive hourly wages and a benefits package including health insurance, disability insurance, 401(k) and company stock awards starting on day one. The company also offers up to 20 weeks of maternal and paternal paid leave and innovative benefits such as Leave Share and Ramp Back, which give new parents flexibility with their growing families.