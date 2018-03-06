Restaurants take part in Scott Knopfel Memorial Dine Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO – Don’t feel like cooking Tuesday night? Then you're urged to go out to eat and take part in a dining out event in memory of Scott Knopfel, who was shot and killed three years ago during a robbery at a south St. Louis hotel in south St. Louis. The event benefits a scholarship fund set up in Knopfel’s name.

Bartolino’s Osteria in south St. Louis is attached to the Drury Inn on Hampton at I-44 where Knopfel was killed. The people here knew him very well and said he was the perfect hospitality worker.

Bartolino’s is one of about 40 restaurants in the S. Louis area that will donate a portion of their Tuesday proceeds to the Scott Knopfel Scholarship Fund, which awards St. Louis area hospitality workers with higher education scholarships. Knopfel made a career in the hospitality industry working as a Drury Inn manager, at the St. Louis Zoo, the Pasta House Company, and TWA.

"Scott was an asset to our industry; always smiling, always going out of his way to help people, going the extra step, and we wanted to do something to carry on his legacy. So I brought it up to the Missouri Restaurant Association, 'Can we start a scholarship fund?'" said Bart Saracino, owner of Bartolino's. "In the restaurant industry, we're all brothers and sisters. There's no jealousy between owners or anything. We like to help out and keep our dining experience going and benefit the people who are to follow in our footsteps."

The dine out was organized by the Missouri Restaurant Association. Each restaurant decides what percentage of their proceeds will go to the scholarship fund. Saracino said Bartolino's would donate 10 percent.

This is the third year for the event. In the last two years, they have raised $50,000 for 36 hospitality workers.

More information: Scott Knopfel Memorial Dine-Out