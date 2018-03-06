O’Fallon, Illinois teen in police custody after threatening graffiti found on school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, IL – A teen is under arrest after writing a threatening message on Hinchcliffe Elementary School building Monday. Police say the 15-year-old admits to damaging the building with drawings of a sexual nature graffiti that said, “I’m going to shoot this b**** up”.

The message was found at around 7am Monday by a District 90 employee. Additional officers were assigned to be at Hinchcliffe School as a precautionary measure.

The teen told police overnight about his involvement and took full responsibility. He tells investigators that the message was written as a joke.

Police say the juvenile suspect is currently being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center. The school district is working with police and the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on formal charges.